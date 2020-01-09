Baku removes Swiss astronaut from its blacklist

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/3301ff5eb4ec440c1fe7b6e722042ee5/9b6f3c76-d63e-4278-b9ba-4e48b44eda05_292.jpg

Swiss astronaut Claude Nicollier addressed a letter to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs asking to remove his name from the "List of foreign citizens who illegally visited the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan."

In his letter, Claude Nicollier emphasized his respect for the sovereignty of Azerbaijan. He underlined that he was unaware of the consequences of the visit.

The Foreign Ministry considered Claude Nicollier's appeal and decided to remove his name from the mentioned list.