Baku removes Polish citizen from list of undesirable persons

Citizen of the Republic of Poland, Vice-President of the Polish Olympic Committee Tomasz Poręba addressed a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs asking for a removal of his name from the “List of foreign citizens illegally visited the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan”, Report informs citing the press serrvice of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

In his letter Tomasz Poręba emphasized his respect to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, as well as to the rules and regulations in force in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan and also stressed that this visit in no way shall give a meaning of his disrespect to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Appeal by Tomasz Poręba was appropriately considered and the decision was made to remove his name from the mentioned list.