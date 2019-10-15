Baku removes names of "Kuhner Foundation" members from black list

Swiss “Kuhner Foundation” addressed letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and asked for removal of the names of the head of Foundation Laura Kuhner (Switzerland), its members Tim Bürgin (Germany) and Gifty Dwamena (Switzerland) from the “List of foreign citizens illegally visited the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan”, Report informs citing the press service of the Foreign Ministry.

In its letter “Kuhner Foundation” emphasized its respect to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, as well as to the rules and regulations in force in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan. “Kuhner Foundation” also underlined in its appeal that members of the Foundation were unaware of the consequences of the visit.

Appeal by “Kuhner Foundation” was appropriately considered and the decision was made to remove the names of members of the “Kuhner Foundation” from the mentioned list.