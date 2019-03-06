Baku: Nikol Pashiyan's recent statements are aimed at undermining co-chairs' activity

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan has commented on the statements on the participation of the separatist regime created in the occupied lands of our country in the negotiation process, voiced by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during his visit to Brussels.

The Foreign Ministry told Report that the Armenian PM's desire to change the format of negotiations on the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh can only be considered as the termination of the activity of the OSCE Minsk Group, especially its Russian, US and French co-chairs.

"It is impossible to change the format of negotiations approved by the decision of the Helsinki Ministers Council in 1992 without the consent of the OSCE member-states. It should be reminded that under the indicated decisions, Armenia and Azerbaijan are parties to the conflict, while the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities of Nagorno-Karabakh are the concerned parties. Armenian leadership should rather not waste time in search for new interpretations of the peaceful resolution of the conflict. Everyone involved in the resolution process of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through years is aware of and accepts the concrete plan of the conflict settlement," the Foreign Ministry said.