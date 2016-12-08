Baku hosted international conference on Armenia's aggression policy against Azerbaijan

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ An international conference entitled "Armenia's territorial claims against Azerbaijan and raising the international community's awareness about the stages of the policy of aggression" has today kicked off at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Azerbaijan in Baku. The event is co-organized by the Council of State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations and Karabakh Research Center Public Union.

Report informs, Azerbaijani President`s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov attended the event.

The conference participants included 45 students and PhDs of leading US Universities, as well as representatives of KIVUNIM- American-Israeli academic institution.

In his opening remarks, associate professor of the Academy of Public Administration, chairman of the Karabakh Research Center Public Union Elchin Ahmadov hailed the importance of the event and the activities of the Center.

Rector of the Academy of Public Administration Urkhan Alakbarov highlighted the activities of the Academy, as well as the country's achievements in a variety of fields over the last years.

The Azerbaijani President`s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov briefed the participants about Azerbaijan. He described the country as the regional leader for political, economic and humanitarian parameters.

Hailing the multicultural and tolerant environment in Azerbaijan, Ali Hasanov underlined that apart from Muslims, representatives of other religions and nationalities are living in a friendly atmosphere in the country.

Ali Hasanov also provided an insight into Armenia`s aggression policy against Azerbaijan and the atrocities Armenians committed in the occupied territories. He noted that Armenians destroyed all the Muslim monuments, cultural and social facilities in the occupied Azerbaijani territories.