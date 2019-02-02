Baku: Conflict settlement to open up great economic opportunities for Armenian population

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Spokesperson for Azerbaijan`s Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva has commented on Pashinyan`s statement who stated that “concessions of the Azerbaijani side, the conflict’s settlement will satisfy the peoples of Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia”.

Report informs citing AzerTag that Leyla Abdullayeva said: “First of all, I would like to remind that it is Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven adjacent districts that were occupied and about a million Azerbaijanis who were subjected to ethnic cleansing and became IDPs as a result of the conflict.”

She noted that conflict-related resolutions and documents adopted by international organizations, particularly four resolutions of the UN Security Council, demand complete, immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the occupying Armenian forces from the occupied Azerbaijani territories. Abdullayeva noted that all the conflict-related documents as well as proposals of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs concern the two populations of the Armenian and Azerbaijani origin, but not the “people”.

“So Pashinyan, as a prime minister of Armenia, should understand that the settlement of the conflict will boost independence of Armenia, and, most importantly, pave the way for a new political situation that will open up great economic opportunities for the Armenian population,” the spokesperson said.