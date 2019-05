© Report/ Elshan Baba https://report.az/storage/news/93a9b88f16259ed34f16ee48038fd3bb/a8215a73-7b79-4083-9fec-0c399f178ec4_292.jpg

Both Baku and Yerevan are interested in the recent agreements on Karabakh not to remain on paper, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference in Moscow.

Notably, the regular meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia was held in Moscow on April 15. The Russian Foreign Minister also attended the meeting.