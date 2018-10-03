Bahar Muradova: We want to see adequate Armenian representative for resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh problem

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ "It was clear from the beginning that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan would be demanded to resign. If we look back to the process of Pashinyan's election as the Prime Minister, it would be worth mentioning that neither the parliament, nor the government agencies, nor political forces in Armenia were interested in this issue. His election as the Prime Minister did not eliminate the problems, but rather deepened them. And it manifests itself clearly in the processes currently observed in the country," Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Bahar Muradova said.

Report informs that, according to her, a politician must have a competence, habits and diplomatic skills: "Pashinyan's capacities are at a low level. Therefore, the forces discontented with Pashinyan will seek revenge. Dissatisfied political forces in Armenia intend to regain their former capacities by straining the situation in the country, and they do not intend to sacrifice their potential to Pashinyan. These relations are going to strain even further. We want to see an adequate representative on the Armenian side for the solution of the Nagorno-Karabakh problem. Which politician is in power is their inner work, but we want to face a normal politician as an adequate negotiator in the Nagorno-Karabakh issue regardless of who he is."