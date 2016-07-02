Bahar Muradova: We hope our amendments to the expression of calls for full resolution of conflicts will be accepted

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ Basing on common values and principles, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) is a special and spacious platform for dialogue.

Report informs, speaking at the annual session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Tbilisi, said the member of the Azerbaijani delegation to OSCE PA, Deputy of Milli Majlis Bahar Muradova.

In his speech, B. Muradova expressed regret that in the organization has recently increased the level of misunderstanding between the member countries. In this regard, she noted that in the preparation of resolutions and reports, in particular in violation of the principles of the Helsinki Final Act in respect of certain countries were not taken into account the opinion of Azerbaijan about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict lasting for nearly 25 years.

"Unfortunately, also was not reflected a demand to end the occupation in the context of settlement and presentation of the protracted conflicts in the OSCE area as the main threats to European security. A striking example of this are the April events that resulted with killings in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. We hope that together with calls on reports for draft resolutions on full settlement of conflicts, also our amendments to the expression of these calls will be accepted", she said.

Referring to the problems faced by women during the conflict, B.Muradova noted the importance of strengthening the role of women in resolving the conflict, rather than considering them as victims of these conflicts.