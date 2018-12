Bahar Muradova: Russian FM should keep adequate attitude to current situation

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ “Russian foreign minister should keep adequate to current situation attitude”.

Report informs, Deputy Chairperson of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament), Chairperson of human rights committee Bahar Muradova told.

She told that Russia has broad potential for settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: “Russia is friendly and partner country for Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov expressed his opinion on this issue. We are waiting for real steps for resolution of this issue, rather than someone’s vague thoughts”.

Notably, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in his recent statement told that Nagorno-Karabakh issue is not solely an issue of Azerbaijan’s internal affairs.