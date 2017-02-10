 Top
    Close photo mode

    Bahar Muradova: Lapshin's extradition a warning to everyone of destructive stand

    'Everyone should learn a lesson from this issue'

    Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Extradition of Russian and Israeli citizen, blogger Alexander Lapshin to Azerbaijan, who illegally visited occupied territories of Azerbaijan, is a warning to everyone of destructive stand".

    Report informs, Deputy Chairman of Milli Majlis Bahar Muradova said.

    She said that it is also a result of resolute stand of the Azerbaijani state against such attempts of violations in attitude towards Nagorno-Karabakh: "This is also positive result of the work carried out by the Azerbaijani diplomacy under the country's leadership. I think that it is a deterrent. This step allows, those, who made this mistake towards Azerbaijan, to understand and realize their actions and apologize by applying to relevant Azerbaijani authorities. This is a warning issued to organizer Armenia, propaganda of Armenian lobby and citizens of other countries for disobeying the false propaganda. Everyone should learn a lesson from this issue". 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi