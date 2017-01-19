Bahar Muradova: Co-chairs seem to be very active, but still no results

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ "OSCE acting chairman, Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz said that they will take active part in resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. We do not doubt it. But will this activity led to fair solution of the problem?! We are concerned about this issue".

Report informs, Milli Majlis Deputy Chairman Bahar Muradova said.

She said that Azerbaijan sees that some predictions didn't prove to be correct. We should try for peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. As a rule, Minsk Group co-chairs call for it, but there is no concrete result. If acting chairmen share their views on realization of these challenges, we would comment on. But challenges such as "we will take an active part, try to keep this issue actual, the issue must be resolved" creates confidence that the acting chairman will fulfill its obligations".

B.Muradova noted that Azerbaijan has always expressed concern over failure of settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: "Of course, we have never said that OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs are inactive. However, we have expressed our concern about its consequences, and it is a fair stand. As a rule, OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs pay numerous visits to the region, comment on the issue on social networks, and give explanations. Co-chairs seem to be very active, but no results".