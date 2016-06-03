Bahar Muradova: 'Bundestag's resolution disappoints Germany's fair stand in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict'

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ 'The resolution, adopted on so-called 'Armenian genocide' by the German Parliament disappoints regarding the country's fair stand in Nagorno Karabakh conflict as the OSCE Acting Chairman'.

Report was told by Bahar Muradova, Deputy Chairman of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

She noted that the politicians, who afraid of supporting realities, concrete facts that took place, don't hesitate express their opinion on the event, claimed to happen hundred years ago: 'Such a double approach is not clear'.

B.Muradova stated that after bringing so-called 'Armenian genocide' to the agenda of Bundestag, adoption of the resolution was expected.

Deputy Chairman said that adoption of such resolutions causes serious damage to the works, carried out for prevention of the processes in the world, especially resolution of conflicts, avoiding wars and migration problem.

B.Muradova added that as in other issues, Azerbaijan supports Turkey in regard with the resolution, adopted by the German Parliament on 'Armenian genocide': 'Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated that it supports Turkey in all cases'.