Azerkosmos: Armenians wildly destroy Azerbaijan’s occupied territories

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ About 5 percent of forests in Azerbaijan’s occupied territories were destroyed by Armenians in the recent years, said the head of Azerkosmos OJSC Rashad Ibadov speaking at the presentation ‘Illegal Activities in the Territories of Azerbaijan under Armenia's occupation: Evidence from Satellite Imagery."

"Through the satellite imagery, we can surely say that Armenians wildly destroy Azerbaijan’s territories they occupied. Nearly 5 percent of forests in the occupied territories were destroyed in the recent years," he said.

He noted that new settlements in Lachin and other districts, debris and devastations in all occupied territories can be clearly seen from the images.