Azerbaijanis stage protest outside Armenian Embassy in Washington

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ The US Azeris Network (USAN) staged a protest action outside the Armenian Embassy in Washington in connection with the 27th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

Report informs citing Azertag that members of the Azerbaijani community living in Washington and surrounding districts took part in the protest.

The demonstrators held posters reflecting Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan and facts about Khojaly genocide. They also held banners featuring slogans on recognition of Khojaly genocide at the state level, as well as the recognition and condemnation of this tragedy by more than 20 states of the United States and a number of other countries.

USAN co-chair Bedir Mammadli addressed the heads of the Armenian diplomatic missions in Washington and read the statement made this year by the US Helsinki Commission Chairman, Congressman Alcee L. Hastings on Khojaly genocide on February 26. It was noted that 613 civilians were cruelly killed by Armenian militants in Khojaly on February 26 night, 1992.

Khojaly resident Anar Usubov, who was 11-year-old when the genocide was committed, said he lost his 27 relatives as a result of this genocide.

Protesters urged the Armenian government to recognize Khojaly genocide and to fulfill the UN Security Council resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884.

As a sign of solidarity and support to the Azerbaijani soldier, the Azerbaijani activists sang the "Soldier's Anthem" and the State Anthem of Azerbaijan at the end of the protest.