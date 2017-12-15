Azerbaijanis protest over hostages in front of Armenian embassy in France

Paris. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijanis have today held a protest action in front of the Armenian embassy in France.

The Western Europe bureau of Report News Agency informs, protesters demanded freedom for Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev who were taken hostages on July 12, 2014, by the Armenian Armed Forces while visiting their ancestors' land in Kalbajar, which still remains under occupation.

Protesting compatriots said that both persons were taken hostages in the Azerbaijani territory occupied by Armenia. The protesters said that Armenia is an aggressor state and demanded freedom for the hostages.

They also said that in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions, taking the citizens of this country as hostages in the Azerbaijani territories is violation of Geneva Convention.

The French society was also informed that one million Azerbaijanis had to displace from their homes as a result of Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan.