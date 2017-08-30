Azerbaijanis hold protest action in front of the Armenian embassy in UK

London. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijanis living and working in the UK held a protest action in front of the Armenian embassy in London.

Western European Bureau of Report News Agency informs, Azerbaijanis stated that August 31 is the 24th anniversary of occupation of Gubadli region of Azerbaijan by the Armenian armed forces and expressed their protest peacefully.

The Azerbaijani music was performed on violin during the protest action, the truth was conveyed to the local community. Also, uncompleted fates of the Azerbaijanis killed during the occupation, Qubadli region, which is under occupation for 24 years, were commemorated.

Armenian embassy staff rejected the action. No incidents occurred during the protest.

Notably, Qubadli region of Azerbaijan was occupied by Armenian armed forces on August 31, 1993 year. 283 volunteers died heroically during the defense of the region, seven of them were awarded the National Hero of Azerbaijan.