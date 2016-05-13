Azerbaijani soldier martyred - PHOTO

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ Serviceman of Azerbaijani Armed Forces, soldier Arabli Rahil Rafig has been killed during skirmish on the contact line of the troops on May 12.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Defense Ministry extends condolences to the family and relatives of the martyr and wishes them a patience!

Shirvan bureau of Report News Agency informs that the funeral ceremony of the soldier has been held in Hajigahramanli settlement of Shirvan city.

The corpse, wrapped in the tricolor Azerbaijani flag, brought to his native settlement today. Officials of the city executive power, commanders and fellow soldiers, relatives as well as members of the public attended the ceremony. They prayed for his spirit and buried in cemetery of the settlement under sound of drumfire. The wrapped flag presented to the martyr's father.