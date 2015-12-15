 Top
    Azerbaijani soldier killed on contact line of troops

    'Armenian leadership bears all responsibility for escalation the situation on contact line of troops'

    Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 14, military servant, soldier of Azerbaijani Armed Forces Rahimli Nihad Iltifat killed in skirmish with enemy on contact line of troops. 

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

    Ministry of Defense expresses condolences to the relatives of a deceased soldier and wishes them a patience.

    'Armenian criminal military-political leadership bears all responsibility for escalation of situation on the contact line of troops', Defense Ministry declares.

