Azerbaijani soldier martyred as a result of enemy sabotage

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ Despite the agreement reached during the last trilateral talks, the enemy has violated ceasefire and committed the next sabotage on Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.

Report was told in the press service Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, a serviceman of Azerbaijani Army, soldier Aliyev Vusal Amir martyred as a result of sniper fire of the enemy side on July 5, at 12:30 pm.

Responsibility for escalation of situation on the contact line of troops completely lies on Armenian criminal military and political leadership, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry states..

The Defense Ministry offers condolences to the family and relatives of the martyr and wishes them patience!