    Azerbaijani soldier killed

    Defense Ministry officials expresses sincere condolences to the relatives of the martyr and ask for their patience!

    Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ A serviceman of Azerbaijani Armed Forces, soldier Alizadeh Shahmurad Hilal was killed as a result of violating ceasefire by Armenian armed forces.

    Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    Defense Ministry officials expresses sincere condolences to the relatives of the martyr and ask for their patience!

    Rest him in peace!

