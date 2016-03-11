Azerbaijani units destroyed 10-15 manpower and military equipment of enemy

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ Next sabotage of Armenian armed forces on the contact line of troops in the direction of Aghdam region of the frontline has been prevented.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

In response to the actions of the enemy as well as to prevent such provocations in the future, as a result of preventive measures taken by Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Armenian positions in depth of the contact line has been destroyed: 'As a result, 10-15 manpower and military equipment of the enemy. Defense Ministry warns any attempt of provocation of the enemy will be immediately and decisively prevented by our Armed Forces'.