Azerbaijani servicemen to take part in conference of final planning exercises "Predatory Falcon-2015"

29th course of study in the framework of evaluation and reviews of concept of operational capabilities will be held

13 April, 2015 11:31

https://report.az/storage/news/d0320a8ca930ab25452bff24bef4f43f/05bfae7e-b386-40e9-8ac9-a6ed80859b5d_292.jpg Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of Azerbaijani Armed Forces will participate in an international events. Report informs, citing the press service of the Ministry of Defense, from 14 to 16 April in Doha (Qatar) will host a conference on final planning exercises "Predatory Falcon-2015", from 14 to 17 April in Kaunas (Lithuania) - first aid course to an injured persons before hospitalization, from 14 to 24 April in Amman (Jordan) - 29th course of study in the framework of the evaluation and reviews of the concept of operational capabilities.