    Azerbaijani serviceman martyred

    Serviceman Salahov Fizuli Suleyman martyred as a result of ceasefire violation by enemy

    Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Salahov Fizuli Suleyman martyred as a result of ceasefire violation by units of Armenian armed forces.

    Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

    The Defence Ministry offers condolences to the family and relatives of the martyr and wishes them patience!  

