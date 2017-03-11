Azerbaijani serviceman martyred

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani serviceman, soldier Abbasov Hasanali Chingiz was martyred as a result of fire of Armenian armed forces in Nagorno-Karabakh on the morning of March 11.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The Defence Ministry offers condolences to the family and relatives of the martyr and wishes them patience!

Rest in peace!