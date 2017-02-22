Azerbaijani serviceman martyred by enemy's artillery fire

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ A serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, soldier Khalilov Khanoghlan Intizam martyred as a result of shelling of positions of our units by the Armenian armed forces in Nagorno-Karabakh on February 22 afternoon.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The Defence Ministry offers condolences to the family and relatives of the martyr and wishes them patience!