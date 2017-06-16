 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani serviceman martyred as a result of Armenian provocation

    Shahvaladov Sultan Niyaz was killed while preventing enemy sabotage

    Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, soldier Shahvaladov Sultan Niyaz was martyred while preventing provocation of units of the Armenian armed forces.

    Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

    The Defence Ministry offers condolences to the family and relatives of the martyr and wishes them patience!  

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi