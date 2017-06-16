Azerbaijani serviceman martyred as a result of Armenian provocation

https://report.az/storage/news/8841aebf56b6e45f7480aea5656ad386/a9303702-49e8-42c6-bf02-5ae4ca3391e8_292.jpg
Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, soldier Shahvaladov Sultan Niyaz was martyred while preventing provocation of units of the Armenian armed forces.
Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).
The Defence Ministry offers condolences to the family and relatives of the martyr and wishes them patience!
