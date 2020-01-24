Azerbaijani residents of Moscow prevent demonstration of provocative Armenian film

The Azerbaijani community of Moscow spoke against the demonstration of the provocative extremist film "Mystical country - Aran' which was due to take place on January 26, at the Pobeda cinema theater.

"When we, the Azerbaijani community of Moscow, learned about the demonstration of this provocative film, we immediately addressed the administration of Pobeda cinema theater and directly to the Department of Culture of the Government of Moscow. We demanded them to refuse to demonstrate the film," head of the Azerbaijani community of Moscow Shamil Taghiyev told Report's Russian bureau.

"Members of our organization also addressed the Main Department on Resistance to Extremism at the Russian Interior Ministry with the request to check the legal basis for demonstrating the film in the Russian Federation. We also involved regional diaspora organizations to this issue so that they don't allow the demonstration of the film in other cities of the country," Taghiyev said.

The film is about the 30th anniversary of the opening of the so-called 'Artsakh' eparchy of the Armenian apostle church. The idea of the film belongs to archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, the film director is Grant Movsisyan, and the general producer is Artur Jalalov.

Kazakhstan earlier canceled the demonstration of the film by Armenian film director Hayk Harutyunyan 'Western Armenia, lost homeland', after the Azerbaijani embassy in the country appealed to the organizers of the event.