Azerbaijani resident wounded by Armenian gunfire

Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces once again using the different-sized weapons fired intensively on positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces and villages located along the border. Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On September 23 at night, the enemy fired from positions in the village Dovegh of Noyemberyan region on Kamarli village of Azerbaijani Gazakh district from large-caliber weapons, and as a result wounded a peaceful resident, Esmira Aslan gizi Dursunova. After first aid E.Dursunova was hospitalized in the Gazakh district diagnostic center, her state is assessed as medium-heavy.

"Such provocative actions of the Armenian side committed during major events and holidays in Azerbaijan are an attempt to provoke our armed forces at the state border", the ministry said.

The Defense Ministry states that, as a result of urgent and adequate measures, Azerbaijani Armed Forces inflicted fire strikes on the firing points, positions and trenches of the enemy: "We reiterate that, responsibility for loss and destruction of the Armenian side falls on the enemy".