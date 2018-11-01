Azerbaijani representative gives appropriate response to Armenian delegation at regional conference in Tbilisi

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/e977bc14b7ef4b298fef40d4adb043b9/bd013ab8-1484-4989-9055-bea6ed6780c3_292.jpg

Tbilisi. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ An Azerbaijani representative gave an appropriate response to the Armenian delegation at the regional conference on the protection of the rights of refugees organized by the Georgian Ombudsman Office in Tbilisi.

Report informs that after the presentation of Aydin Safikhanli, Head of the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights of Azerbaijan, an advisor to the Armenian ombudsman Sergey Gaziyan expressed his groundless objection on the facts.

He said that the word of “occupation” should not be used in the presentation about the situation of refugees in Azerbaijan demonstrated to the conference participants: "Occupation is not the topic of this conference. I did not touch upon this point in my presentation. We could discuss this issue during other events or breaks."

In response to the Armenian representative's inadequate position, Safikhanli urged the representatives of the Georgian Ombudsman's Office, that organized the conference, to ensure tolerance in the event. "The fact that 20 percent of the country's territory is under occupation was brought to the attention in the presentation by the Georgian side. In my presentation I just referred to the international law and did not touch on political issues. If you invited a representative of Azerbaijan to this event, you should know how painful the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is for our country. "

The organizers of the event noted that the remarks of the Azerbaijani representative were taken into account.