Azerbaijani Presidential Aide: We possess the ability to recapture occupied lands in a short time

Baku. 6 April. REPORT. AZ/ he Azerbaijani President`s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov has commented on the escalation of tension on the line of contact between Azerbaijan and Armenia as he was interviewed by Turkish TRT World television channel, Report informs.

The Presidential Assistant said that the United Nations adopted four resolutions demanding an unconditional withdrawal of the Armenian forces from the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

Mr Hasanov said that every time Armenia feels pressed “they provoke us and then blame us for it”. He commented on Azerbaijan`s retaliatory action, saying Armenians needed to see that they can no longer get away with these provocations. “Therefore we responded with a response five times stronger than their assault.” “Our expectations from Minsk Group and the United Nations for that matter is that as we heeded their calls and respected their decisions they have to put pressure on Armenia to implement the decisions. It is only because Armenia has not been held accountable and has not been pressured that they perpetuated the status-quo for more than 20 years and even more than a million of our citizens are refugees.”

Mr Hasanov said “we possess the ability to recapture those lands in a short time. But for the sake of humanity we are going with the international community to achieve it through peaceful means. But if they do not see this Azerbaijan will reclaim its lands in its own way, and it will.”