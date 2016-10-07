Azerbaijani President: "We completely dominated in front line and today we can destroy any target of enemy"

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ "This year in April, Azerbaijan has achieved a great military victory."

Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on October 7 at the meeting of Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to results of socio-economic development in nine months of 2016 and future objectives.

The head of state said that in April battle was a glorious page of our history: "Azerbaijani Army have freed a part of Aghdara, Fuzuli, Jabrayil regions from occupiers and raised flag of Azerbaijan. Two thousand hectares of land cleared from invaders from our control, an area a few times larger is now under our control. We have completely dominated in the front line, and today we can destroy any enemy target."