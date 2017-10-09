 Top
    Azerbaijani President: Though Armenia tried to disrupt talks, it could not achieve it

    'Azerbaijan will not allow establishment of second Armenian state in its territory'

    Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Our position on the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains unchanged, our territorial integrity is not the subject of negotiations."

    Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the meeting of Cabinet of Ministers on results of socio-economic development in nine months of 2017 and future objectives.

    The head of state noted that Azerbaijan will not allow the establishment of the second Armenian state in its territory.

    President also stressed that although Armenia tried to disrupt negotiations, it could not achieve it.

