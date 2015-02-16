 Top
    Azerbaijani President receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

    They exchanged views on the issues on the current situation and perspectives of Karabakh negotiations

    Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, Report informs,Andryonu Pierre (France), Igor Popov (Russia), James Warlick (USA) and the Special Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk. Report informs, the sides exchanged views on the issues on the current situation and perspectives of the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the meeting.

