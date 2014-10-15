Azerbaijani President receives OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs

The negotiations on the current state of Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and its perspectives were discussed during the meeting

15 October, 2014 18:00

https://report.az/storage/news/2626edbd25991539ac49b7e5e00ce76a/d3634fc9-3980-49ab-ab06-fe95d654e478_292.jpg Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 15, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Andrew Pierre (France), special representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk and David Salvo (American co-assistant). Report informs, the negotiations on the current state of Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and its perspectives were discussed during the meeting.