    Azerbaijani President receives OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs

    The negotiations on the current state of Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and its perspectives were discussed during the meeting

    Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 15, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Andrew Pierre (France), special representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk and David Salvo (American co-assistant).

    Report informs, the negotiations on the current state of Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and its perspectives were discussed during the meeting.

