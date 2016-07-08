​Azerbaijani President meets with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Warsaw

https://report.az/storage/news/c4c1c66333c28229805b16cf671993f9/ea6ef566-1b6d-466e-90ea-3caaacdc648a_292.jpg
Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today met with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs James Warlick, Igor Popov and Pierre Andrieu as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk as part of his working visit to Poland.
Report informs, the sides exchanged views on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
