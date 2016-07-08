​Azerbaijani President meets with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Warsaw

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today met with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs James Warlick, Igor Popov and Pierre Andrieu as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk as part of his working visit to Poland.

Report informs, the sides exchanged views on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.