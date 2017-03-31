Azerbaijani President: Everybody knows capability of our long-range rockets and drones

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ “We demonstrated merely a small per cent of our capabilities during the April battles,” Report informs, said President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev as he met with a group of servicemen on the anniversary of the April victories of the Azerbaijani army. “This once again shows that the April battles was a provocation by Armenia.”

The head of state said: “Now some come up with different versions and assumptions that Azerbaijan planned to hold an operation and then it stopped, and etc. First and foremost, we did what we wanted to do. We achieved the goals which were set in front of us during the counter-attack operation. Today servicemen and international experts know that the strategic positions that we took completely changed the situation. If we were going to hold a large-scale operation in April battles, we would have used our military potential. It is not a secret.”

“The international organizations monitor everything in the occupied territories. They know the capability of our long-range rockets and drones. We can say that we didn`t use them. But if we use them, not a stone of the enemy will be left upon another in the occupied territories. Let them know it, and the political leadership of Armenia, which disgraced themselves once again, should think before speaking and not test our patience,” President Ilham Aliyev added.