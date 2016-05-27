 Top
    Azerbaijani President: "Azerbaijani people and state will never allow creation of a second Armenian state in our lands"

    Ilham Aliyev: The conflict should be solved within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

    Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijani people and state will never allow creation of a second Armenian state in our lands."

    Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the official reception in the Buta palace on the occasion of Azerbaijan's Republic Day - May 28.

    The President also touched upon the Armenian-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and stated that the conflict should be solved within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

    The President said that the country's military build-up is developing successfully, diversification of economy and implementation of reforms are underway.

