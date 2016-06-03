Azerbaijani President: 'Armenia's president lies four times in a sentence' - UPDATED

'He should be definitely entered into the Guinness Book of Records'

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ 'Some traitorous reporters are in a close business relations with a very limited number of Armenian Diaspora, which we all know their names. It is not suitable to name them here. They try to blame Azerbaijan and present the battles in early April as a victory of Armenians. But they couldn't achieve it. Because we also have opportunities, we also demonstrate our stand. Everyone is aware of the events. Everyone is aware of results of April battles'.

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev said addressing the opening of today's World Azerbaijanis IV congress in Baku.

'It is surprising that in this situation the Armenian government is trying to deceive the world, its people, firstly, and the world community. Now they are in a ridiculous situation. They said that they didn't lose any territory. Sometimes they said that, on the contrary, they have occupied Azerbaijani lands or have gained a victory. Moreover, they said that the lost territories are of no importance for them, but Azerbaijan should to return these lands. If these territories are of no importance, why should Azerbaijan return these territories?! It means that they have lost themselves completely', the head of state said.

President said that Armenian side are exposing themselves by ridiculous statements: 'Its last example was recently stated by Armenian President in summit of the Eurasian Union. His words were nearly so that Azerbaijan committed these actions in April, 'Nagorno Karabakh army' took control of the situation and Azerbaijan asked Russia to stop the battles. He lied four times in this sentence'.

I repeat once again that April battles launched by Armenians as Armenian side doesn't want peace. While increasing pressure on them regarding peaceful settlement of the conflict and stating to change the status quo and withdraw from the occupied territories, they resort to provocations. Even they attacked our positions during April battles not only on the contact line, but also in other directions, to the villages. In 2014, they resorted to provocations and attacked our positions by a military helicopter.

Using this pretext, they have frozen talks for a year. April battles were one of their provocations. Azerbaijani army decently responded the enemy and put them in place. The second lie is that Nagorno-Karabakh army keeps the situation under control. Firstly, what a control is that if they admit that they lost territories of 800 hectares. It is a very strange control. I would like to note that not 800 hectares of lands, but over 2000 have been liberated by Azerbaijani army.

Aghdere is a former autonomous region of Nagorno Karabakh. 2000 hectares of lands, which administrative territory is under Fuzuli, Jabrail regions, have been freed. A few times more land is controlled by the Azerbaijani army at present. Armenian army can carry out no action.

The third lie is that Nagorno Karabakh army doesn't exist. It's just their mythology. 80% of the servicemen, serving at Armenian armed forces in Nagorno Karabakh, are Armenian citizens.

Fourth lie is that Azerbaijan asked Russia to stop battles. This is completely false, Azerbaijan hadn't asked Russia anything. Azerbaijan conducted counter-attack after these clashes and immediately liberated necessary positions. Then during 2-3 days, Armenian army tried to take back those positions. They appealed to Russia as realized that they cannot achieve it, suffer great losses and will loss more territories if not stop the operations. Chief of the Russian General Staff phoned our staff chief and stated that Armenia asks restoration of the ceasefire. In this regard, our chief of staff was invited to Moscow. Then Russian President called me and made the same proposal to stop fire. We have decided to cease fire on April 5. Namely, the issue is that. So, I don't know any other president, who lies four times in a sentence. He should be definitely entered into the Guinness Book of Records. Of course, as anti-record. Let Armenia to be the first in any field in the world at least. We have demonstrated our power as always'.