Azerbaijani Parliament holds discussion on frontline battles

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ 'This issue of justice will be definitely completed and we will take vengeance the enemy for our martyrs. Therefore, they give their life as a sacrifice'.

Report informs, Deputy Chairman of Milli Majlis Bahar Muradova said at today's plenary session of the parliament.

MP Gudrat Hasanguliyev stated that he will transfer one part of his wage to the Armed Forces Assistance Fund. He called his counterparts to take the same step: 'Azerbaijan has shown that it can achieve a great victory for small losses. Armenian army is broken and psychological illusion created among them. Azerbaijan must took advantage of the situation and destroy the enemy army'.

MP Ganira Pashayeva said that Azerbaijan will not give up even one inch of its lands: 'No one can condemn Azerbaijan. Because Azerbaijan is fighting for the liberation of its lands. Frontline incidents have shown again that Azerbaijani people is with its president'.

Speaker Ogtay Asadov said that civilians live on the contact line: 'No one left the area. But Armenian side leaves the territories to Shusha. The result is this. Our peopleəs confidence in the state is endless'.