Azerbaijani MoD: This year 50 combat and non-combat losses registered in Armenian army

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ A total of combat and non-combat losses have been registered in Armenian Army this year is not 26, but 50.

Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense (MoD) responded upon the request of Report News Agency.

It was noted that the news spread by Armenian media about 26 casualties registered in Armenian armed forces in 2017 does not reflect reality.

The ministry noted that for fear of increasing local political tensions and public hatred against the army in recent years, already discredited Armenian military-political leadership continues to conceal the number of deaths from society by distorting the truth, as did in previous years.

According to researches, a total of combat and non-combat losses have been registered in the Armenian army since January 2017 till now is not 26, but 50. To prove this, it is enough to follow the materials about military losses for current year published by Armenian mass media. Still it does not reflect the whole truth about the losses in Armenian army. Taking into account that Armenian conscripts living in our occupied territories and Armenian mercenaries involved here from various hot spots around the world were not registered, this figure is significantly higher”, Azerbaijani Defence Ministry says.