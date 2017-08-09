 Top
    Azerbaijani MoD: One of the members of enemy's sabotage group killed by an accurate fire - VIDEO

    The reconnaissance-sabotage group of Armenian Army once again attempted to attack position of our troops

    Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ On August 8 in the afternoon, the reconnaissance-sabotage group of Armenian armed forces once again attempted to attack the position of our troops in order to carry out another provocation in the Khojavend-Fizuli direction of the of the front.

    Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    One of the members of the enemy sabotage group was killed by an accurate fire, while it has been thrown back as a result of urgent measures.

    Our forces did not suffer any losses and fully control the operational situation.

