Azerbaijani MoD: Enemy suffered casualties attempting provocation, one Azerbaijani soldier went missing

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 29 in morning, intelligence group of Armenian armed forces were ambushed while attempting to violate Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

During battle clash, the enemy side was forced to withdraw suffering manpower losses.

As a result, a serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, soldier Gurbanov Chingiz Salman went missing. Relevant measures are being conducted to find him.

Recent prevalence of relative silence on the frontline seems doesn't satisfy Armenia and the opposite side purposefully and regularly resort to such provocations. The Ministry of Defense states that if such kind of enemy action continues in the future, it will suffer greater and heavier losses.