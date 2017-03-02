Azerbaijani MoD: Enemy's sabotage group was liquidated

https://report.az/storage/news/a7cf6499bb4e298eb43840574077ab5f/37743d69-9aad-4231-a598-c30386c4b928_292.jpg
Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 2 in the midnight, the reconnaissance-sabotage group of Armenian armed forces once again attempted to attack the position of our troops in order to carry out another provocation in the Aghdere-Tartar section of the font.
Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).
As a result of urgent measures, the enemy has suffered casualties and was forced to retreat.
"Our forces did not suffer any losses and fully control the operational situation", ministry says.
News DepartmentNews Author