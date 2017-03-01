Azerbaijani MoD: Enemy's maneuvering armored vehicle immediately destroyed

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Our troops have the right to use the most modern weapons at its disposal along the frontline and able to prevent the enemy's action".

Azerbaijani Defence Ministry told Report as a response to question regarding news posted by the Armenian media on use of SPIKE antitank guided missile by the Azerbaijani troops against the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Khojavand.

"On February 28, units of the Armenian armed forces attempted to remove armored vehicle to the frontline in order to strengthen their positions. The enemy's maneuvering armored vehicle was timely detected and immediately destroyed by our units.

The opposite side deliberately conceals these figures of recent dozens of losses due to majority of Armenian origin mercenaries from abroad".