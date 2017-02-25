Azerbaijani MoD: Enemy attacked in direction of Khojavand-Fuzuli, Azerbaijani army suffered losses

More heavy fighting clash occurred between the enemy, attempting to seize commanding positions in the direction of Khojavand-Fuzuli of the frontline and our troops

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ On the night of February 24 and 25, units of the Armenian armed forces attempted to infiltrate into the positions of Azerbaijani army in various directions to commit large-scale sabotages along the all frontline.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The ministry stated that the enemy's action was detected in advance as a result of constant monitoring of the opposite side by our troops, ambushes and organization of battle protection and the enemy resolutely prevented from move forward the depth of defence.

More heavy fighting clash occurred between the enemy, attempting to seize commanding positions in the direction of Khojavand-Fuzuli of the frontline and our troops. Laying in ambush in this direction, our units decidedly prevented the enemy's attack and forced it to retreat. Our army suffered losses as result of the battle clash.

At present, the enemy side failed to fight forward and continue firing Azerbaijani positions using heavy artillery.

Adequate retaliatory measures are being carried out against the enemy's fire positions and force concentration points in accordance with the operational situation.