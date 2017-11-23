Azerbaijani MoD: Dead body of a soldier leaving service area found near Armenian positions

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Dead body of a soldier Jalilbeyli Bahruz Parviz (born on 27.11.1998) called to active military service from Sadarak district on 05.01.2017, willfully leaving service area after committing the military crime, was found on the contact line of the troops in the direction of Ordubad district of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, near positions of Armenian armed forces.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Investigation is underway.