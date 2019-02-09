Azerbaijani MoD: Armenians violated ceasefire 20 times throughout the day

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 20 times throughout the day. Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Gaymagly villages of Gazakh region, in Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Shirvanly village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.