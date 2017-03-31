Azerbaijani MoD: Armenians violated ceasefire 128 times in a day

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 128 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan, Barekamavan villages of Noyemberyan region, in Aygeovit, Paravakar villages of Ijevan region, in Aygedzor, Chinari villages of Berd region and in nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Farahli, Gaymagli, Bala Jafarli villages and in nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Munjuglu, Aghbulag, Kokhanebi villages of Tovuz region and in nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Yusifjanli, Bash Garvend, Shikhlar, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan, Horadiz and Ashaghi Seyidahmedli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavend and Jabrayil regions.