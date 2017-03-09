Azerbaijani MOD: Armenians violated ceasefire 119 times in a day

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire a total of 119 times throughout the day, using sniper rifles.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar, Berkaber villages of Ijevan region, in Barekamavan, Voskevan villages and in nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Chinari village and in nameless hills in Berd region and in nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Gizilhajili, Kamarli, Gushchu Ayrim, Gaymagli villages of Gazakh region, in Aghbulag, Kokhanabi, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region and in nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Garagashli, Marzili, Yusifjanli, Shuraabad, Bash Garvand, Javahirli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Horadiz, Ashaghi Veysalli, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.